White rushed 13 times for 35 yards and had two receptions on as many targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 23-3 win over the Saints.

White got another start in place of injured starter Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) in Week 8, leading the Buccaneers' backfield in carries (13) and touches (15) in a comfortable win. That's where the good news ends, as backfield mate Sean Tucker (12-42-1) finished as the team's leading rusher while scoring its only touchdown on offense Sunday. With the Buccaneers on a bye in Week 9, there is a possibility that Irving could be ready to return when Tampa Bay resumes play against New England on Nov. 9. White would lose nearly all of his fantasy value in that scenario, so managers have to weigh whether it is worth holding on to the backup through the bye week.