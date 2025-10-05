White is expected to receive the "vast majority" of carries in Sunday's game against the Seahawks while starter Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) is sidelined for the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Through the first four weeks of the season, White has filled a change-of-pace role behind Irving, but the former should have the opportunity to see his largest workload to date while the Buccaneers are without their top running back. Though Pelissero notes that the Buccaneers also have a plan to keep Sean Tucker involved in the ground attack and expect undrafted rookie Josh Williams to get some opportunities out of the backfield as well, White looks to be the most appealing fantasy option of Tampa Bay's three healthy running backs. In addition to being expected to lead the way in carries, White should also dominate the passing-down work.