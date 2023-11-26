White (knee) is expected to play Sunday against Indianapolis, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

White was a late addition to the injury report Saturday due to a knee issue and was deemed questionable for the Week 12 clash versus the Colts. It appears that he'll be able to play in the contest, though it's possible that he could take on a lighter workload than usual depending on the severity of the injury. White has hovered around the 80-percent offensive snap count throughout the campaign, which has made the Bucs' backs behind him on the depth chart unplayable in fantasy. If White does end up being limited at all Sunday, Chase Edmonds would likely be the biggest benefactor, but that doesn't make Edmonds a recommended fantasy play.