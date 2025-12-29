Buccaneers' Rachaad White: Limited production in Week 17
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
White turned two carries into 10 yards and caught both of his targets for seven yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Dolphins.
White was an afterthought on offense in Week 17, churning out his fewest rushing yards in a game this season while the two carries were tied for his second lowest total on the year. The running back was able to reel in at least one pass for the 16th consecutive contest this season. With Bucky Irving back operating as the team's primary option in the backfield, White has turned into an unappealing fantasy option.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Rachaad White: Accrues 60 total yards in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Rachaad White: Just two touches in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Rachaad White: More efficient than Irving in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Rachaad White: Compiles 29 total yards in win•
-
Buccaneers' Rachaad White: Shows some efficiency•
-
Buccaneers' Rachaad White: Status quo with Irving out again•