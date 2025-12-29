White turned two carries into 10 yards and caught both of his targets for seven yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Dolphins.

White was an afterthought on offense in Week 17, churning out his fewest rushing yards in a game this season while the two carries were tied for his second lowest total on the year. The running back was able to reel in at least one pass for the 16th consecutive contest this season. With Bucky Irving back operating as the team's primary option in the backfield, White has turned into an unappealing fantasy option.