White rushed five times for 12 yards and brought in his only target for two yards in the Buccaneers' 29-27 win over the Jets on Sunday.

White was coming off a 10-carry, 65-yard, one-touchdown effort against the Texans, so his downturn Sunday, which came on his second-highest snap count of the season (20), was both noteworthy and disappointing. The fourth-year back was relegated to a much smaller role in the hard-fought win, and White has also been just a minor participant in the air attack through three games with a scant four targets. White and Bucs draw a tough matchup in Week 4, as the defending champion Eagles come to town on Sunday afternoon.