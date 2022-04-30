The Buccaneers selected White in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 91st overall.

Ronald Jones' departure in free agency put Tampa Bay in the market for a running back and White is a solid value at this stage of the draft. White has a good frame at 6-foot, 214 pounds but he can get in trouble by running upright at times. Still, that didn't stop him from ripping off chunk yardage during his time at Arizona State. It's a small, two-year sample, but White averaged 6.4 yards per carry over 224 career attempts and ran for 20 scores. He was efficient as a pass-catcher, too, reeling in 51 of 58 targets for 607 yards and two touchdowns. He doesn't have blazing speed (4.48), but it's enough at 214 pounds, and his strong scores in the jumps mean that he has good anchor and burst. Tampa Bay has struggled to find good running backs through the draft in recent years, but perhaps White can buck the trend and secure a role ahead of Ke'Shawn Vaughn.