White has been added to the Buccaneers' injury report and is now listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts with a knee injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

White wasn't on the team's initial injury report, so it's possible that his knee issue flared up in practice Friday. Fortunately for those considering the running back in Week 12 fantasy lineups, the Buccaneers kick off at 1:00 ET on Sunday, but if White is limited or out versus Indianapolis, Chase Edmonds, Sean Tucker and Ke'Shawn Vaughn would be candidates to log added backfield touches.