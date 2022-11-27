White is scheduled to make his second consecutive start Sunday against the Browns with Leonard Fournette (hip) having been downgraded from doubtful to out in advance of the contest, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Even before Fournette departed in the fourth quarter of the Buccaneers' last game Week 10 in London against the Seahawks, White appeared to work his way into a timeshare with the veteran back. The rookie provided a spark to a rushing attack that had languished for most of the season, carrying 22 times for 105 yards in the Buccaneers' 21-16 win. With Fournette not yet healthy coming out of a Week 11 bye, White looks like he'll be the clear lead runner for Tampa Bay on Sunday, with Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Giovani Bernard offering depth behind him. Though White has displayed some pass-catching chops with 20 receptions for 135 yards on 25 targets this season, Bernard is an accomplished third-down back in his own right. With that in mind, the Buccaneers might not be eager to hand White a true three-down workload Sunday, so his fantasy ceiling this week may be lower in PPR formats. White profiles as a strong option in the majority of leagues nonetheless while he faces off against a Browns defense that has struggled to stop the run this season.