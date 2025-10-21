White rushed 10 times for 38 yards and brought in four of six targets for six yards in the Buccaneers' 24-9 loss to the Lions on Monday night.

White drew another start for Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) but partly fell victim to game script, as the Lions had jumped out to a 14-3 lead by halftime. White also tied for second in receptions on the night for the Buccaneers, who lost Mike Evans to a concussion and what was ultimately diagnosed as a broken collarbone in the first half. Irving may be ready to return for the Week 8 road matchup against the Saints on Sunday, a development that would relegate White back to his customary No. 2 role.