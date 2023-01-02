White carried 11 times for 22 yards and brought in all five targets for 26 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-24 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

White was stymied on the ground but was able to make some solid contributions through the air. The rookie's touch count outpaced Leonard Fournette's by two, although as past weeks have shown, that can change from game to game. It remains to be seen what White's Week 18 workload against the Falcons will be, as whether the Buccaneers can improve playoff positioning with a victory will likely be a major factor.