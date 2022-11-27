White rushed 14 times for 64 yards and secured all nine targets for 45 yards in the Buccaneers' 23-17 overtime loss to the Browns on Sunday.

White drew the start with Leonard Fournette (hip) out of action and delivered nicely as both runner and receiver. The matchup on the ground wasn't as welcoming as it appeared on paper coming in however, as White only gained 29 yards on 13 carries outside of a game-long 35-yard run. Nevertheless, the rookie's stellar work as a receiver led to a very productive fantasy day overall, as well as the second-highest reception tally on the Buccaneers for the day. Even if Fournette is able to suit up for a Week 13 Monday night home divisional matchup against the Saints, it's highly likely White fills the role of top back for that contest.