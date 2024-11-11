White rushed 10 times for 31 yards and brought in six of seven targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 23-20 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

White logged three fewer carries and 42 fewer yards than backfield mate Bucky Irving, but he set the pace in receptions and receiving yards while checking in second in targets. White also recorded his career-high fourth receiving touchdown of the season with a nine-yard scoring grab early in the third quarter, and he'll face a Giants defense that just allowed 153 rushing yards to the Panthers' Chuba Hubbard in Week 12 following Tampa Bay's Week 11 bye.