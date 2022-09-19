White rushed twice for one yard and failed to bring in either of his two targets in the Buccaneers' 20-10 win over the Saints on Sunday.

The rookie ceded almost all the backfield work to Leonard Fournette, who logged a robust 24 carries. White played on nine snaps from scrimmage overall and logged another nine on special teams, and he could be in for a similarly modest role for the foreseeable future as long as Fournette is healthy.