White rushed four times for 12 yards, brought in three of four targets for 11 yards and returned two kickoffs for 54 yards in the Buccaneers' 20-18 loss to the Steelers on Sunday.

White was even more of a second fiddle to Leonard Fournette than in recent games, with his snap count on offense tumbling down to 15 after he'd been at 23 and 30 in Weeks 4 and 5, respectively. Nevertheless, White still logged only one fewer touch than during his season-high participation rate in Week 5, and he seems like an increasingly certain proposition for multiple carries and targets each week after having accomplished that feat in both categories for three consecutive games.