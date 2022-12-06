White will welcome back Leonard Fournette (hip) for Monday's game versus the Saints, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Fournette sat out Week 12 due to a hip pointer that he sustained Week 10 against the Seahawks, which allowed White unfettered access to the Buccaneers backfield over most of the team's last two contests. During that span, White racked up 36 carries for 168 yards, nine catches (on nine targets) for 45 yards and no touchdowns. The rookie third-round pick may cede some reps to Fournette in his return, but White's recent success should afford him plenty of work in Week 13.