White rushed 11 times for 53 yards and secured one of two targets for two yards in the Buccaneers' 24-20 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

The veteran back gained just two fewer yards than backfield mate Bucky Irving on four less carries, putting together his third effort of over 4.8 yards per carry in the last four games. White continued to see a reduced pass-catching role, however, as he's now been held to two catches and 11 yards or fewer in three of the last four games. White does appear to be the clear No. 2 back over Sean Tucker despite the latter's touchdown Sunday, so the former retains value in deeper PPR formats heading into Thursday night's Week 15 home matchup against the Falcons.