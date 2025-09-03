Buccaneers' Rachaad White: Not on injury report
White (groin) wasn't listed on the Buccaneers' first Week 1 practice report Wednesday, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports.
White emerged from preseason Week 1 action with a groin injury, after which coach Todd Bowles said at the time made the running back "day-to-day," per Scott Smith of the team's official site. It's unclear if Wednesday's uncapped session marks White's first since then, but he now has a clean bill of health ahead of Sunday's game in Atlanta, when he'll be working in a complementary role behind No. 1 RB Bucky Irving. Such a gig amounted to 10.1 touches per game for White after Tampa Bay's Week 11 bye last season, but only 20 touches total over the final four contests, including a wild-card loss to the Commanders.
