White isn't expected to play in Friday's preseason game versus the Steelers, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

White is the lone Buccaneers running back not suiting up for their preseason opener, which will allow Chase Edmonds, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Sean Tucker, Patrick Laird and Ronnie Brown to man the backfield. After racking up 121 touches for 519 yards from scrimmage and two receiving TDs in the final eight regular-season games of 2022, White is slated to be Tampa Bay's lead runner in the coming campaign.