White did not log a carry or target in the Buccaneers' 14-12 loss to the Packers on Sunday but did return one kickoff for 20 yards.

White seemingly had the potential to log a few extra touches while spelling Leonard Fournette, who is still dealing with a hamstring injury, but the latter played 91 percent of the offensive snaps Sunday. In contrast, White was in on just six snaps from scrimmage and another 10 on special teams. Head coach Todd Bowles seems content to give Fournette a true lead-back workload thus far, keeping White as a non-factor for fantasy purposes thus far in his nascent career.