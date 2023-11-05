White rushed 20 times for 73 yards and two touchdowns and brought in all four targets for 46 yards in the Buccaneers' 39-37 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

White once again took on a hefty workload on the ground and complemented it with a solid allotment of work as a pass catcher, leading to what was arguably his best all-around performance of the season. The two rushing scores put White over the top fantasy-wise, with the second-year pro finding the end zone on a pair of one-yard runs in the second and fourth quarters. White's secure lead-back role and locked-in receiving volume gives him plenty of appeal at home against the Titans in Week 10.