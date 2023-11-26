White (knee) is active for Sunday's game in Indianapolis, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The Buccaneers tacked on White to their practice report Saturday due to a knee injury, which left him questionable for Week 12 action. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Saturday evening that while White's knee locked up on him for a brief spell at Friday's practice, the running back was expected to play Sunday. Indeed, that has come to fruition, and White now will be taking on a Colts defense that has given up the fifth-most touchdowns (12) to opposing running backs in 10 games this season.