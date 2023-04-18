As the Buccaneers' offseason program commences this week, White profiles as the team's No. 1 running back, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

With last season's top rusher Leonard Fournette no longer with the team, White appears poised to see an expanded role this coming season in a Tampa Bay backfield that also includes Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Chase Edmonds and Patrick Laird. It's possible that the Bucs could add RB depth in the upcoming NFL Draft, but as things stand, White, who has drawn the praise of GM Jason Licht this offseason, appears to be in a position have an opportunity to secure a lead role, a context that would yield increased volume for the 2022 third-rounder, who carried 129 times for 481 yards and a TD, while adding 50 catches (on 58 targets) for 290 yards and a pair of receiving scores in 17 games last season.