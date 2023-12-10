White rushed 25 times for 102 yards and secured both targets for 33 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 29-25 win over the Falcons on Sunday. He also recovered a fumble.

White put together another strong fantasy day with a hefty workload, hitting the 100-yard mark for the second time in the last three games. The second-year back also did damage as a pass catcher once again, taking one of his two catches for a weaving 31-yard touchdown in the latter portion of the third quarter. White continues to be far and away the leader of the Buccaneers backfield, logging 20 or more carries in four of the last six contests while recording a touchdown through either the run or the air in three of the last four games as well. He'll look to exploit an inconsistent Packers run defense on the road in Week 15.