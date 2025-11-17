White rushed 10 times for 51 yards and brought in two of three targets for 11 yards in the Buccaneers' 44-32 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

White played a clear second fiddle on the ground to backfield mate Sean Tucker, who logged a season-high 19 carries and turned them into 106 yards and two rushing touchdowns. However, White had his share of productive gains against the Bills' suspect run defense, finishing with his second-highest rushing yardage total of the season. White also has double-digit carries in six straight games, but he could see his workload take a hit if Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) is able to make his long-awaited return from injury on the road against the Rams in Week 12.