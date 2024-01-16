White rushed 18 times for 72 yards and secured one of three targets for three yards in the Buccaneers' 32-9 wild-card win over the Eagles on Monday night.

White handled his usual robust workload on the ground in the playoff win, helping set a positive early tone for Tampa Bay with runs of eight, four and seven yards on the Buccaneers' opening drive. White's longest run was a modest 12 yards, so he generally was able to advance the ball for meaningful distances consistently. White was less involved than usual in the passing game, but in Sunday's upcoming divisional-round clash against a Lions defense that's been outstanding against the run, he could find himself with a bigger receiving role.