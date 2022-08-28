White rushed six times for nine yards, secured his only target for three yards and returned one kickoff for 22 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-10 preseason loss to the Colts on Saturday night.

White was outplayed by his competition for the No. 2 running back job, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, who netted 36 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Neither player has an easy task at the moment trying to find running lanes behind an increasingly thin offensive line, as evidenced by White netting minus-7 yards on his first two carries when he entered the game on the Buccaneers' second possession. With each player having their moments this summer, both Vaughn and White could potentially work in an fairly even timeshare in the No. 2 role behind Leonard Fournette to start the season, or head coach Todd Bowles may opt to go with the hotter hand from week to week unless and until one of the two backs separates themselves.