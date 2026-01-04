White rushed seven times for 23 yards and brought in both targets for 18 yards in the Buccaneers' 16-14 win over the Panthers on Saturday.

White was a distant runner-up to Bucky Irving in carries for the Buccaneers on the afternoon, with the latter logging a career-high 26 rush attempts. Like Irving, White averaged just 3.3 yards per carry, and he complemented that with equally modest receiving yardage. White put together a serviceable regular season despite the fact he had the potential for expanded opportunity with Irving missing seven games with shoulder and foot injuries, finishing with 572 rushing yards and four touchdowns at 4.3 yards per carry while adding a 40-218-0 line on 45 targets across 17 games. White would remain in a complementary role should the Buccaneers play next weekend in the wild-card round by virtue of the Saints tying or defeating the Falcons on Sunday.