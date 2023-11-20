White carried the ball nine times for 30 yards and a touchdown and caught six of seven targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 27-14 loss to the 49ers.

The second-year running back was held to his lowest yardage total from scrimmage since Week 6, but White salvaged his day with a one-yard TD plunge early in the fourth quarter, He's found the end zone in three straight games, scoring three rushing TDs and a receiving TD over that stretch, and White could keep rolling in Week 12 against a Colts defense which had allowed 12 total touchdowns to RBs in 10 games prior to its bye.