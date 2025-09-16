White rushed 10 times for 65 yards and a touchdown and brought in both targets for one yard in the Buccaneers' 20-19 win over the Texans on Monday night. He also recovered a Baker Mayfield fumble.

White logged seven fewer carries than backfield mate Bucky Irving, but the former finished with only six fewer rushing yards. Additionally, White was the only one of the two backs to cross the goal line, powering in off right guard with six seconds remaining for the game-winning touchdown. White is still a clear complementary option to Irvin, but after taking only two carries in the Week 1 win over the Falcons, his workload boost Monday night was encouraging for fantasy managers. White next takes aim a Jets defense that just allowed 132 yards on 21 carries to the Bills' James Cook on Sunday.