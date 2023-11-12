White rushed 20 times for 51 yards and brought in two of three targets for 47 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 20-6 win over the Titans on Sunday.

White drew his typical workhorse role on the ground, and as customary, he found running room at a premium. However, the second-year back salvaged his fantasy day with a nifty 43-yard touchdown reception off a screen pass just past the midway point of the second quarter where he weaved his way to the end zone down the left side of the field. White now has back-to-back 20-carry tallies heading into a tough Week 11 road battle against the 49ers.