White rushed three times for 19 yards and a touchdown and brought in all three targets for 16 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-24 overtime loss to the Chiefs on Monday night.

White scored his long overdue first rushing touchdown of the campaign on a seven-yard run early in the second quarter, but he was held to a season-low six touches despite the Buccaneers being down Mike Evans (hamstring), Chris Godwin (IR, ankle) and Jalen McMillan (hamstring). Rookie backfield mate Bucky Irving logged four more carries and the same amount of catches as White, but the workload in the Buccaneers backfield has been somewhat unpredictable from game to game. Evans will remain out for a Week 10 home matchup against the 49ers, and McMillan might be hard-pressed to return on a short week, so White will have another opportunity for an expanded role in that contest.