White took 14 carries for 41 yards and a pair of touchdowns while adding 30 yards on four receptions in Sunday's 38-35 win over the Seahawks.

White got the spot-start in place of injured starter Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) on Sunday, commanding 14 of the 18 carries Tampa Bay gave to its running backs in the win. The 26-year-old White masked an inefficient day on the ground (2.9 YPC) with a pair of trips to the end zone in a strong overall fantasy performance. Initial reports hinted that Irving could also miss next Sunday's tilt against the 49ers, a scenario that would unlock another week of fantasy utility for White in Week 6.