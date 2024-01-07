White rushed 19 times for 75 yards and brought in all four targets for 18 yards in the Buccaneers' 9-0 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

White filled his usual voluminous lead-back role with success, clearing the 70-yard mark on the ground for the fifth time in the last seven games. White also finished the regular season with at least four catches in three straight contests, and the 2022 third-round pick finished just 15 rushing yards short of the 1,000-yard mark. Nevertheless, White proved a success in his first crack at the lead back role in 2023, and he's projected to continue filling his dual-purpose duties in a home wild-card matchup next weekend.