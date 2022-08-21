White rushed six times for 19 yards, secured his only target for 16 yards and returned one kickoff for 33 yards in the Buccaneers' 13-3 preseason loss to the Titans on Saturday night. He also lost a fumble.

The rookie was the second back into the game behind Leonard Fournette, and he ended up logging another solid workload after a similarly busy preseason opener. However, his fumble on the Buccaneers' 31-yard line with 5:24 remaining in the first half at the end of his one reception did lead to a Titans field goal. White's competition for the No. 2 running back job, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, recorded a team-high 54 rushing yards on 10 carries, so the job battle appears headed for a final chapter in next Saturday night's preseason finale against the Colts.