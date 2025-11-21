White is set to maintain a larger role Sunday against the Rams, as Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports that Bucky Irving (shoulder/foot) won't play.

White has been outperformed by Sean Tucker over Tampa Bay's past two games, but both running backs are expected to remain involved Sunday against the Rams. Irving hasn't played since Week 4, and White has averaged 15.7 touches during Irving's absence, though Tucker led the Buccaneers with 21 touches compared to White's 12 in Week 11 against the Bills.