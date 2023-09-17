White rushed 17 times for 73 yards and a touchdown and brought in all five targets for 30 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-17 win over the Bears on Sunday.

White once again served as the clear leader of the ground attack, and he made up for an inefficient opener with solid per-touch efficiency, as well as with his first touchdown of the season on a four-yard run early in the second quarter. White's volume as both runner and receiver Sunday is likely close to ideal for the Buccaneers' purposes, although the second-year back certainly has the ability to shoulder a 20-plus-carry workload if necessary. White next sets his sights on a tough Eagles defense that comes into Tampa Bay for a Week 3 showdown Monday night, Sept. 25.