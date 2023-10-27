White rushed nine times for 39 yards and brought in all seven targets for 70 yards in the Buccaneers' 24-18 loss to the Bills on Thursday night.

White had limited opportunities on the ground due to game script, although his 4.3 yards per carry tied his season high from Week 2, when he posted a 17-carry, 73-yard effort versus the Bears. Where the versatile second-year back really shined Thursday was as a receiver, with his catch and yardage totals both leading the Buccaneers on the night. Both numbers were also season-high figures, and White now boasts a 13-135 receiving line on an unblemished catch rate over the last two contests heading into a Week 9 road matchup against the Texans on Sunday, Nov. 5.