White rushed the ball 22 times for 105 yards in Sunday's 21-16 win over the Seahawks.
White out-carried Leonard Fournette (hip) 22-14, which was skewed a bit by Fournette's exit in the fourth quarter. However, White got the first carry of the game and was almost exactly even with Fournette in opportunity through the first two quarters. White wasn't all that efficient for much of the game, though he ripped off big gains of 29 and 18 yards to top 100 rushing yards. His usage moving forward will depend on the health of Fournette, but White has clearly gained ground in the Tampa Bay backfield regardless,
