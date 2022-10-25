White rushed six times for 24 yards and brought in one of two targets for eight yards in the Buccaneers' 21-3 loss to the Panthers on Sunday. He also returned two kickoffs for 46 yards.

White logged two fewer carries than Leonard Fournette but outgained his teammate by five yards. The rookie logged the second-highest snap total of his career as well (29), leaving him just 11 behind Fournette in that category. While his veteran teammate is still in line to continue leading the backfield for the foreseeable future, White has seemingly settled into a serviceable complementary role that appears good for 6-10 touches from scrimmage per game at the moment.