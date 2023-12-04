White carried the ball 20 times for 84 yards and a touchdown and caught three of five targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 21-18 win over the Panthers.

The second-year back's resurgence continued with a one-yard TD plunge in the first quarter. White has five touchdowns (four rushing, one receiving) over the last five games while also racking up 491 scrimmage yards, including back-to-back contests in triple digits. He'll look to keep rolling in Week 14 against a Falcons defense he hit up for 99 combined yards in their Week 7 meeting.