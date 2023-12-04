White carried the ball 20 times for 84 yards and a touchdown and caught three of five targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 21-18 win over the Panthers.
The second-year back's resurgence continued with a one-yard TD plunge in the first quarter. White has five touchdowns (four rushing, one receiving) over the last five games while also racking up 491 scrimmage yards, including back-to-back contests in triple digits. He'll look to keep rolling in Week 14 against a Falcons defense he hit up for 99 combined yards in their Week 7 meeting.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Rachaad White: First 100-yard game of '23 in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Rachaad White: Playing in Week 12•
-
Buccaneers' Rachaad White: Likely to suit up Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Rachaad White: Listed as questionable for Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Rachaad White: Scores for third straight game•
-
Buccaneers' Rachaad White: Scores receiving TD in win•