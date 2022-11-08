White rushed eight times for 27 yards, secured all three targets for seven yards and returned one kickoff for 25 yards in the Buccaneers' 16-13 win over the Rams on Sunday.

The rookie logged just one fewer carry than Leonard Fournette, and he also recorded multiple receptions for the fifth time in the last six games. White's rushing yardage total, modest as it was, also qualified as a career high, and the 23-year-old could be given more opportunities in coming weeks as head coach Todd Bowles and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich look for more ways to spice up a mostly moribund offense.