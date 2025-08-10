White (groin) is ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's preseason matchup against the Titans.

White handled one more carry after initially suffering his groin injury, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports, which could be interpreted as a positive sign that the injury isn't overly serious. If White were to miss any time, however, Sean Tucker would get the chance to carve out a complementary role alongside Bucky Irving. White's next chance to retake the field for preseason action will come Saturday, Aug. 16 versus the Steelers.