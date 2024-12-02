White rushed the ball 11 times for 76 yards in Sunday's 26-23 overtime win against the Panthers. He added one reception on one target for two yards.

White had remained in a relatively even backfield split with Bucky Irving in recent weeks, though he took on a more complementary role in Sunday's win. All told, Irving out-touched White 28-14, with Irving racking up an impressive 185 yards from scrimmage. Positively, it was one of White's more effective games as a rusher this season, highlighted by a 38-yard run in overtime to set up the game-winning field goal. Despite that, it will be difficult to trust him as a fantasy starter, as all of the momentum appears to be on Irving's side.