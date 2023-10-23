White rushed the ball 13 times for 34 yards in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Falcons. He added six receptions on six targets for 65 yards.

Despite being shut down on the ground, this was primarily a positive performance for White. After slipping into an apparent timeshare with Ke'Shawn Vaughn in the last two weeks, he accounted for 13 rushing attempts as opposed to only four for Vaughn. In addition, White was excellent catching passes out of the backfield, highlighted by a 22-yard gain midway through the second quarter. White is tough to trust given that he's topped 50 rushing yards only twice in six games this season, but he has at least 13 carries and multiple catches in all but one contest.