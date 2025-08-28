O'Neal (undisclosed) reverted to the Buccaneers' injured reserve list Wednesday, according to the NFL's official transaction log.

The offensive guard was waived with an injury designation by the Bucs on Tuesday, per Scott Smith of the team's official site. O'Neal will need to reach an injury settlement with Tampa Bay to have a chance to play in 2025. The UCLA product has dressed for three regular-season games since entering the NFL in 2023.