Nunez-Roches will not return to Sunday's contest against the Falcons due to a foot injury, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Nunez-Roches recorded two tackles (one solo) before leaving the field. Across 15 contests in 2019, the rotational defensive end notched 10 tackles (five solo) and one fumble recovery,

