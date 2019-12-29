Buccaneers' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Done for the season
Nunez-Roches will not return to Sunday's contest against the Falcons due to a foot injury, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Nunez-Roches recorded two tackles (one solo) before leaving the field. Across 15 contests in 2019, the rotational defensive end notched 10 tackles (five solo) and one fumble recovery,
