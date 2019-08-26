Nunez-Roches tallied three tackles (two solo), including two sacks, in the Buccaneers' 13-12 preseason win over the Browns on Friday.

The reserve defensive linemen had quite the impact, notching his pair of quarterback takedowns in the second half. Nunez-Roches has shown well this preseason, having also notched multiple stops in the exhibition opener against the Steelers. He'll project as Ndamukong Suh's primary backup at left defensive end in coordinator Todd Bowles' 3-4 defense during the 2019 campaign.