Buccaneers' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Generates pair of sacks
Nunez-Roches tallied three tackles (two solo), including two sacks, in the Buccaneers' 13-12 preseason win over the Browns on Friday.
The reserve defensive linemen had quite the impact, notching his pair of quarterback takedowns in the second half. Nunez-Roches has shown well this preseason, having also notched multiple stops in the exhibition opener against the Steelers. He'll project as Ndamukong Suh's primary backup at left defensive end in coordinator Todd Bowles' 3-4 defense during the 2019 campaign.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Re-ups with Bucs•
-
Buccaneers' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Not on injury report•
-
Buccaneers' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Signs with Tampa Bay•
-
Colts' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Back in action Saturday•
-
Colts' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Suffers abdominal injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Buy Sanders
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
RB Tiers 6.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Dodge Moore
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Updated Preseason Week 3 WR news
Heath Cummings looks at just how far T.Y. Hilton should fall and says there's opportunity in...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Lose Landry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...