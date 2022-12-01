Nunez-Roches tallied four tackles (three solo), including one sack, during the Buccaneers' 23-17 overtime loss to the Browns in Week 12.

The veteran defensive tackle established a new career high in tackles with Sunday's tally, which put him at 22 stops for the season. Nunez-Roches now also has a career-best two sacks on the season, and he continues to put together reasonably productive efforts in his rotational role.