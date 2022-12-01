Nunez-Roches tallied four tackles (three solo), including one sack, during the Buccaneers' 23-17 overtime loss to the Browns in Week 12.
The veteran defensive tackle established a new career high in tackles with Sunday's tally, which put him at 22 stops for the season. Nunez-Roches now also has a career-best two sacks on the season, and he continues to put together reasonably productive efforts in his rotational role.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Activated from COVID list•
-
Buccaneers' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Lands on COVID list•
-
Buccaneers' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Staying in Tampa Bay•
-
Buccaneers' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Stays with Tampa•
-
Buccaneers' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Done for the season•
-
Buccaneers' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Ready to rock•