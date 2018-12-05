Buccaneers' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Not on injury report
Nunez-Roches is absent from Wednesday's injury report, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Nunez-Roches has missed two straight games due to lingering knee and ankle injuries, but appears to have made a return to full health. Barring any setbacks, expect the depth defensive lineman to suit up against the Saints on Sunday .
