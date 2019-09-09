Nunez-Roches (finger) was a full participant in Monday's practice.

Nunez-Roches sustained a finger injury in Sunday's season-opening loss to the 49ers, but it seemingly wasn't very serious. The Buccaneers will have two more practices for the 26-year-old to prove that the issue is well behind him before Thursday's matchup with Carolina.

